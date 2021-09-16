INFO CLOSED. Khaled Alouach (Here everything begins) placed in police custody for carrying a prohibited weapon

According to our information, Khaled Alouach was arrested this Wednesday, September 15. The actor of Here it all begins was taken into custody in the wake.

Khaled Alouach has been taken into custody. Indeed, according to proprietary information from Close, the young actor, known in particular for his role as Theo in the Here everything begins series, was arrested this Wednesday, September 15 in the middle of the afternoon while he was at the Gare de Lyon, in Paris. He was then smoking a joint. Plainclothes police officers from the Ile-de-France networks found on him a bag of cannabis, an American fist and a hunting knife. Led in the wake of the police station of the 12th arrondissement of the capital, Khaled Alouach was taken into custody for possession of narcotics and carrying a prohibited weapon. Because if the American fist is on free and legal sale in France, the hunting knife, it requires a license.

Born in Paris in 1999, Khaled Alouach took an interest in comedy at a young age, first by watching films and then enrolling in theater in high school in order to catch up on points behind in the baccalaureate, as Konbini told us. . And it was his teacher at the time who allowed him to pass his very first casting for the film De tous mes strength by Chad Chenouga. During his audition, he immediately won over the director, who offered him the main role, that of Nassim, in front of Yolande Moreau in particular. “I sent a presentation made with my cell phone. I showed how I was, how I expressed myself … And then they called me back. After, for a month and a half, I spent others tests and, finally, I was caught “, he told the New Republic.

What did Khaled Alouach play in?

“I recognized myself in a certain way in the character. To what extent? The gaze on oneself: we judge ourselves, we are very afraid of the eyes of others. Me, I try not to show my emotions too much to people, that’s surely why I’m arrogant, to protect myself “, he confided when the film was released to Konbini. The success of this feature film and its interpretation allowed Khaled Alouach to land a second role in the cinema the following year, in A Knife in the Heart by Yann Gonzalez. Since 2020, it is on TF1 that viewers have discovered him, in the role of Theo in the series Here everything begins.

