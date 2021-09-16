Instagram is bad for a third of its users and knows it perfectly

An investigation by Wall Street Journal reveals Facebook has a keen interest in adolescent mental health on Instagram, but company executives are doing little to improve it.

For an honest reading of the study, it should be noted that 12% of American teens say they feel “much better” thanks to Instagram and 29% “Rather better”. But when you have hundreds of millions of users, it is a problem for so many people to feel worse about the app.

These alarming figures were not made public by Instagram or Facebook, but come from a lengthy survey published by the Wall Street Journal. They are part of the company’s internal data, called Facebook files and reviewed by the daily. The documents focus on adolescent mental health, political rhetoric and human trafficking.

“32% of teenage girls said when they felt bad in their body, Instagram made them feel worse.” This is the alarming finding made by researchers and presented to Facebook in March 2020. Worse, among teenage users who reported suicidal thoughts, 13% of Britons and 6% of Americans attributed their desire to kill themselves to Instagram, always according to the documents presented by the researchers.

A problem known internally …

the Wall Street Journal explains that over the past three years, Facebook has conducted several studies on how Instagram affects its millions of young users. It has been noted on several occasions that the application is harmful for a significant percentage of them, especially among teenage girls. “We worsen body image problems for one in three teenage girls”, was it already indicated in a presentation dating from 2019. “Teens Blame Instagram for Increased Rates of Anxiety and Depression”, mentioned another slide showing a reaction “Spontaneous and consistent in all groups” interviewed.

The problem even seems to be gaining importance internally since the WSJ recalls five presentations made in the past 18 months, the researchers having conducted a “Deep dive into adolescent mental health”. A Facebook study of teenagers in the US and UK found that over 40% of Instagram users feel “Unattractive” and that this negative feeling started on the app.





… and minimized externally

These research presentations were not conducted down the ladder at Facebook. the Wall Street Journal reports that they were reviewed by top executives and even cited in a 2020 presentation given to Mark Zuckerberg. Information that the social network has always kept secret, wanting to be reassuring in the face of public opinion.

In March 2021, the CEO of the firm had also minimized this problem during a hearing before the US Senate. While questioned about his willingness to launch a version of Instagram for children. Zuckerberg said research conducted showed that “Using social apps to connect with other people can have positive mental health benefits”.

In August, at the request of senators wanting the publication of internal Facebook research on the impact of its platforms on the mental health of young people, Mark Zuckerberg kicked in, indicating that there was no scientific consensus on the question. He also explained that the documents “Remained confidential to promote dialogue and brainstorming frank and open internally ”.

How Instagram works at the heart of the problem

The challenges for Instagram lie at the very heart of the machine, the cogs of which seem unstoppable. The photography and body-focused social network has a very young audience, with 40% of users aged 22 or under. More than any other, the social network makes its profits on the social comparison of the body, the lifestyle, the trips taken… No wonder then that it has become the shopping center of influencers where there is only beauty in sell to customers.

However, some initiatives suggest that the company is making efforts to appease the minds of its young users. Last May, Instagram rolled out a new function to hide the number of “likes” in publications. Alas, the function, which had been tested internally since 2020, was not convinced by its effectiveness. “We did not observe any improvement in the overall measures of well-being”, he was told Mark Zuckerberg, which did not prevent the launch of the tool.

In internal documents consulted by the WSJ, Facebook researchers also suggested that Instagram focus on “fun” filters rather than “beautify” ones. Last March, they also suggested that Instagram reduce exposure to celebrity content and tighten content on the spheres of close friends. “Isn’t that the reason why teens are on the platform?”, retorted a Facebook employee, talking about “The very photogenic life of the top 0.1%” Population.