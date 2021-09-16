Internet users questioned by the absence of Julien Doré

Because a tribute worthy of the Taulier was needed, two events were organized on September 14 to remember the good memories of Johnny Hallyday. Unfortunately, whether it was the inauguration of an esplanade in his name, or the concert broadcast on France 2, they received a mixed reception from the French, who expected a completely different investment from the artists present. However, if David Hallyday and his sister Laura Smet are pale for this event, many celebrities have lent themselves to the game and have taken over the greatest hits of the French rocker.

Florent Pagny, Calogero, Patrick Fiori, Nolwenn Leroy, Patrick Bruel or even the astonishing Kad Merad were invited to this show, wishing to salute the memory of their friend. Julien Doré was also announced on the stage of the Accorhotels Arena, he who had shared a surreal photo with the idol in a box of the Star Academy.





However, after more than two hours of show, no Julien Doré in sight. An absence justified neither by the person concerned, nor by the producers of this concert, and that did not fail to notice the fans of the interpreter of Coco caline. “Hard waking up … I was impatiently waiting for Julien Doré! I hope nothing serious for him”, alarmed a surfer, joined in her frustration by another lover of Lunellois: “No, but wait, I feel overwhelmed. Julien Doré was announced and in fact, NO. BUT WHAT! “. This is the question that all his fans are asking.

Read more on the website of Here

