Internet users very touched by the tragedy experienced by Béatrice, in tears in front of Philippe Etchebest (VIDEO)

Philippe Etchebest helped Béatrice in Kitchen nightmare, this Wednesday September 15. The restaurateur confided in the terrible drama she experienced, moving the chef to tears. Internet users were also particularly touched by his testimony.
M6 broadcast a new unpublished episode of Kitchen nightmare this Wednesday September 15. This time, chefs Philippe Etchebest and Mallory Gabsi came to the aid of Béatrice and Patrice, respectively chef and manager of a restaurant located in Notre-Dame-de-Vaulx, in Isère. The duo are struggling to properly manage an establishment which they acquired two years ago. After his meal, the juror of Top chef was particularly drawn up against the stove. “Fifteen years of experience, to eat what I ate, it doesn’t“, noted Philippe Etchebest with bitterness.”Frankly, I did not feast.“But it was especially the inspection of the premises that made his hair stand on end. He noticed major problems with the freezer, but he also noticed that the wall had traces of mold present not far from where were arranged the bread baskets. “If I had come before, in the kitchen, I wouldn’t have eaten“, he concluded.
The restaurateur has experienced a terrible tragedy
But, to understand how Beatrice found herself in such a disastrous situation and why she is so demotivated, the chef wanted to meet face-to-face with her. And this one, initially blocked, made him absolutely heartbreaking revelations, which completely upset him.. “I lost two daughters “, she explained to him before bursting into tears. “How old were they?“, inquired the chief, very touched by this testimony. “One day”, replied the restaurateur. “It was in 96.” Her son was only five years old at the time. “After the birth he came with his daddy. He was so small, so cute. He was looking everywhere. He thought he was going to see his sisters. ‘Where are the babies mom?’ The doctor was there, he hugged him and then explained to him what it was. Today, I find it hard to talk to him about it“, she continued. Beatrice then admitted that she never brought up the subject, with anyone, and especially not with her husband, Patrice. Philiippe Etchebest was extremely touched by this story. “What a tragedy, I am completely overwhelmed by what Beatrice tells me. She has lived through extremely difficult ordeals, which no one should have to endure. I understand better that she has a lot on her heart”, noticed the chef, who understood why she had given up and admired her inner strength. But today, she intends to stand up so that her son is proud of her.
Internet users moved by his testimony
Like Philippe Etchebest, Beatrice’s testimony moved Internet users to tears. “First time in my life that I cry in front of a show”, thus noted a twittos. All testified to their sadness for what the iséroise restaurateur was going through and their desire to see her get through it thanks to the show. “I really want her to get out of it Beatrice … she really deserves it”, noted a surfer. “You have to be strong to be able to talk about your misfortune in front of millions of people. Nothing can ever replace her children but I hope with all my heart that she will succeed in coming back up!”, noticed another. Béatrice touched the viewers of M6 right in the heart.