IPad 9 and iPad mini 6 already on pre-order, delivery / collection September 24

If it is necessary to wait until September 17 to pre-order the iPhone 13, the iPad presented during the keynote “California Streaming” are already on the market.
The 9th generation iPad costs the same as its predecessor, but its storage is doubled, which will save some money. As much as the 32 GB base of the iPad 8 could push to take the higher capacity, as much the 64 GB of this new generation will be sufficient for a good part of the customers.
- 64 GB Wi-Fi: 389 €
- 64 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular: € 529
- 256 GB Wi-Fi: € 559
- 256 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular: € 699
The gold color has disappeared, all that remains is silver and space gray. The iPad 9 will be delivered or available for collection at an Apple Store on Friday, September 24.
Apple refreshes entry-level iPad with the A13 and Centered Frame feature
IPad mini fans have certainly already taken out the bank card by now to pre-order the new generation… if their bank account allows it. Thoroughly reviewed, the new small tablet costs € 100 more than its predecessor, which itself had raised prices.
- 64 GB Wi-Fi: € 559
- 64 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular: € 729
- 256 GB Wi-Fi: € 729
- 256 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular: € 899
The 6th generation iPad mini comes in four colors: space gray, pink, mauve, and starlight. It will also be delivered or available for collection on September 24.
iPad mini 2021: new design, USB-C and 5G
The two new tablets are for the moment only on sale on the Apple Store, but they should arrive very quickly at the usual resellers.