IPad 9 and iPad Mini 6 are available for pre-order

Against (almost) all expectations, Apple introduced the iPad 9 and iPad mini 6 during its keynote last Tuesday. The opportunity for the Cupertino company to refresh its catalog of “small” tablets. Fans won’t have to wait long to get them since pre-orders have already started. They will be delivered from September 24.

As we explained to you in our dedicated article, the ninth generation iPad is more affordable. Marketed from € 389 in a 64 GB version, it is presented as an update of the iPad 8 (2020). It retains its 10.2-inch Retina screen and Touch ID sensor, but operates a rise in power thanks to the integration of an A13 Bionic chip.

Although this SoC was released a while ago, Apple promises 20% more power gain. According to the firm, this is enough to outrun its few Android competitors. We also note the presence of an ultra wide-angle 12 Mpx front camera, allowing the use of Center Stage. The doubling of the memory and the power provided by the SoC should thus improve the general experience.





An attractive iPad mini 6

But it is indeed the iPad Mini 6 that interested us the most. It offers an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, whose maximum brightness would reach 500 nits (according to the manufacturer). The TouchID sensor is moved to the upper edge.