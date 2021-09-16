is ecology on the left or on the right? Ask your questions to Marie Toussaint and Damien Abad

Marie Toussaint: We consider nuclear power… and its risks! French power plants are not exempt since several are built either in flood zones or in seismic zones … The Chernobyl or Fukushima accidents have shown the extreme danger of nuclear power, even civilian. How not to learn from it? The hubris of our civilization can be measured against the madness of producing waste that we do not know what to do with for millennia to come. What right do we have to bequeath this legacy of death to future generations?

I will not be made to swallow nuclear power on the pretext of saving the climate. I know full well that global warming is one of the greatest threats facing humanity today, and the rest of life. Today, France exceeds 6 of the 9 planetary limits: this concerns the climate, but also biodiversity, nitrogen and phosphorus cycles, deforestation, fresh water and ocean acidification. The ecological emergency is therefore broader than the decarbonisation of the economy.

The nuclear issue must be approached taking into account all the issues related to it, and not just CO 2 , which is only one of the greenhouse gases. We must first get out of the myth of “renewable” nuclear power; nuclear power comes from uranium, a finite resource, which we import from Niger and Kazakhstan in particular, in highly questionable working, health and environmental conditions.



We have to plan to phase out nuclear power. Obviously, this will not happen overnight. But the energy scenarios for doing so have been on the table for many years. An environmental presidency will have to provide for the cessation of nuclear activities and to use the money which is now spent there to invest in renewable energies. With the key, in terms of dismantling and renewables, many jobs to be created. I would add that France’s sovereignty will be strengthened if we take world leadership in the field of renewables.

Damien Abad: It is so obvious that I do not understand the guilty hesitations of the government in this matter! Indeed, there will be no carbon-free society without a central place for nuclear power. If we want to respect the Paris agreements, we must make nuclear the pillar of our energy mix.

Close the Fessenheim plant, abandon plans for 4e generation, and considering that electricity consumption will only increase by 30% by 2030 are all negative signals sent by the government, under pressure from green lobbies.