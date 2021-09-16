Is Google Chrome the Worst Web Browser?

I’ve always had a complicated relationship with Chrome, which ended a few months ago, when I decided to ditch Google’s browser. I have been using Firefox and Brave ever since. They are both very capable and do what any good browser should do in my opinion: let you browse the web without getting in the way.

At the same time, I decided to reduce the number of tabs open at the same time, and to use favorites more. They can help you retain information permanently, or be used temporarily.

This new system is working quite well. But the other day I had to go back to my old ways. When I turned on the computer, I forgot that its browser was still Google Chrome. Being in a bit of a hurry, I didn’t take the time to install Firefox and Brave in its place. I regretted it.

Slowness and resources

The first thing I noticed was the slow loading of the pages. There is a very clear lag when loading pages. A click. Pause. Pause. Then the page loads.

So yes, we can say to ourselves that it is the fault of the Wi-Fi, the internet connection, or even your computer which is slow. But let’s be honest: the main culprit is Google Chrome.

Google’s browser also puts a lot of strain on system resources. It’s amazing.





I’m used to running heavy apps like Photoshop, Lightroom, and Premiere Pro on my systems, and yet Google Chrome tops the list of the worst apps. Of course, web pages are resource intensive, and tabbed browsing encourages endless tabs open, but the effect of Google Chrome on the system is far greater than that of competing browsers.

Compare browsers

In the end, it took me several weeks using other browsers to realize how bad the browsing experience was on Google Chrome.

To make sure I didn’t point a bad culprit, and that the MacBook I used wasn’t to blame, I used Google Chrome for one final task: downloading Firefox and Brave. Well, trust me, the MacBook wasn’t to blame. Google Chrome does. And even after installing the latest updates (yes, I’ve tried everything).

From my perspective, the problem is that Google Chrome hasn’t had a real competitor for many years, and it’s resting on its laurels. In fact, it has sort of become the browser that people were trying to escape a while ago, by downloading … Google Chrome.

In conclusion, if you want to judge your experience on Google Chrome, my best advice is to download another browser, use it for a few days … and go back to Google Chrome.

If you give it a try, let us know what you thought of it in the comments.

Source: ZDNet.com