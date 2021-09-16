“Isochoric freezing” could revolutionize food preservation

The millions of freezers operating around the world generate considerable energy consumption. The freezing process also affects the quality of fresh food, making it impossible, for example, to freeze raw tomatoes or salad.

Cristina Bilbao-Sainz, a researcher at UC Berkeley in California and the United States Department of Agriculture, has been working for several years on a revolutionary freezing method called isochoric freezing.

The latter, developed in the 2000s, is already used to preserve organs during transplants or in biology. But in 2017, researchers decided to explore its potential in the food industry.

And the payoff could be huge, believes Cristina Bilbao-Sainz: “If this method of freezing were generalized throughout the world, we could reduce energy consumption by 6.5 billion kilowatt hours each year and CO emissions. 2 4.6 billion kilograms. It’s like removing a million cars from the roads ”, attests the researcher. In addition, these savings could be achieved without fundamental changes in infrastructure and equipment.

Completely frosted!

What does this revolutionary method consist of? Traditional freezing consists of very quickly lowering the temperature of a foodstuff to -35 ° C or even -45 ° C to reach -18 ° C at the core.

This process is very energy-intensive, because it requires a large mass to set in ice, and it results in the formation of ice crystals which “burst” plant cells and alter the texture of fresh food.





With isochoric freezing, food is immersed in an isotonic liquid (e.g. water) inside a closed container, so that its volume remains constant during freezing (ice normally takes up more space). than liquid water).

The container is gradually cooled until the system reaches a new thermodynamic equilibrium at the preset freezing temperature, describes the Institute of Food Technologies. At this point, there is a two-phase system, with an unfrozen liquid part and a frozen solid part.

Due to the reduction in frozen mass and the lower energy required to reach the solid state, the energy reduction is substantial: up to 70% compared to the traditional method. Isochore freezing also prevents the formation of ice crystals, which allows delicate foods like tomatoes, potatoes or cherries to be frozen.

It also eliminates potentially harmful bacteria and prevents temperature fluctuations during transport and storage. “The entire food production chain could use isochoric freezing, from producers to processors, including retailers and individuals”, enthuses Tara McHugh, of the Department of Agriculture and co-author of the study published in the journal Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews. It could even be used during future space missions.

The University of Berkeley has already filed a patent for the application of isochoric freezing to foods. The team is now looking for business partners to develop equipment. A future box of household appliances?