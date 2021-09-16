Italy uses Maignan to mock Donnarumma

Zapping Goal! Football club LOSC: figures for the 2020-2021 season of Burak Yilmaz

It is an understatement to say that Mike Maignan is already unanimous in Milan. Already, the former Lille has had the chance to pass after a Gianluigi Donnarumma certainly very talented but whose financial whims had ended up boring leaders and tifosi. Then, the former LOSC goalkeeper performs superb, as yesterday at Anfield where, despite the defeat (2-3), he made breathtaking saves, especially on a penalty from Mohamed Salah in the quarter of an hour, just after the opening of the score of the Reds. If Milan could miraculously lead to the break (2-1), it is partly thanks to him.

La Gazzetta dello Sport devoted a box to the performance of the Frenchman, which it entitled “Maignan stopper of penalties, Milan have found a real number one”. In addition to all the compliments that the former Dogue deserves, there is a small tackle for Donnarumma: “Evenings like yesterday will help make Maignan even more popular in the locker room. Not that it is. easy, on the contrary. Ask Donnarumma: he wanted to go to PSG to win the Champions League he has always dreamed of, but for the moment it’s his turn to watch Navas from the bench.

