its charge would in fact not be that fast

Lagging behind in terms of fast charging, Samsung would like to reverse the trend with its Galaxy S22. He whispered to himself then that a power of 65 W would be there… but the Ice Universe leaker advances other information.

Expected between January and February 2022 – it is not known whether Samsung will copy its 2021 commercial schedule – the Galaxy S22 range is already starting to spill some ink. Rumors about him are now regular and some feature beginnings are slowly but surely starting to emerge.

Among the sounds of corridors heard this summer, the famous story of fast charging. As you surely know, Samsung is lagging behind in this area. Its Galaxy S21 were indeed confined to a power of 25 W, when Oppo, Xiaomi or OnePlus feast with blocks of 65 or even 67 W.

No 65 W according to a leaker

For its future flagships, the Korean giant would therefore want to get back to the page and compete with its rivals with fast chargers worthy of the name. In July, the leaker Korean FrontTron, active about the Galaxy S22, then said that a power of 65 W would be on the menu for this new vintage.





An estimate swept away with the back of the hand by a certain… Ice Universe, also very much on the lookout for future technical sheets for Samsung’s flagships. In a tweet at the very least laconic, the interested party assures, at 100%, that the S22 Ultra will be limited to a load of 45 W, and not 65 W as FrontTron thinks.

Fast charging seems to be on the agenda, in all cases

If so, it’s a safe bet that the S22 and S22 Plus will not go beyond this threshold. It is indeed rare that the most affordable versions of a high-end phone outperform their big brother in the field of fast charging. One can even wonder if the 45W load will not be only reserved for the Ultra model.

Still, FrontTron and Ice Universe have their small share of mistakes in the past. It is therefore advisable to welcome this information with a grain of salt. What seems certain, however, is that Samsung is showing itself to be active in terms of recharging: the future Galaxy S22 could indeed benefit from it.