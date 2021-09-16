its origin finally discovered?

Alzheimer’s disease is thought to be linked to the leakage of the blood into the brain of particles carrying fat carrying toxic proteins.

This is a major discovery that has just been made by Curtin University (Australia). Researchers have identified a probable cause of Alzheimer’s disease. The findings were published in the journal PLOS Biology.

This research was conducted on mouse models, scientists have identified that a probable cause of Alzheimer’s disease is the leakage of blood into the brain of fat-carrying particles carrying toxic proteins. “While we previously knew that the main hallmark of people living with Alzheimer’s disease was the gradual build-up of toxic protein deposits in the brain called beta-amyloid, researchers did not know where the amyloid came from or why it was deposited in the brain, “explained Professor John Mamo, principal investigator at the Curtin Health Innovation Research Institute (CHIRI).

A “blood-brain” path

Before adding: “Our research shows that these toxic protein deposits that form in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease most likely infiltrate the brain from particles that carry fat in the blood, called lipoproteins “. The discovery of this “blood-brain pathway” opens the possibility of implementing a new treatment. Indeed, it would then be possible to manage the blood levels of lipoproteins-amyloid and prevent their leakage into the brain.

As we predicted, the study found that mouse models producing lipoprotein-amyloid in the liver suffered from inflammation in the brain, accelerated brain cell death, and memory loss. discovery shows that the abundance of these toxic protein deposits in the blood could potentially be addressed through a person’s diet and certain drugs could specifically target amyloid lipoproteins, thereby reducing their risk or slowing the progression of the disease. Alzheimer’s “, underlined the researcher. In France, 900,000 people are affected by the disease and 225,000 new cases are diagnosed each year.

