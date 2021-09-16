“It’s the PSG that we do not want to see,” says Anelka

The former Paris Saint-Germain player, Nicolas Anelka, was not kind to the teammates of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, held in check by a surprising team from Bruges (1-1) on Wednesday, in the Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino did not overwhelm his players too much after the draw (1-1) against Club Bruges on Wednesday night in the Champions League. A meeting however marred by shortcomings in all areas and surprising behavior, but the Parisian technician did not seem to be moved, publicly anyway. Nicolas Anelka, he did not hesitate to scratch the performance of the Parisians, very insufficient according to the consultant of RMC Sport.

Anelka: “We didn’t see anything offensively”

“It’s the PSG that we do not want to see. Nothing. Nothing was, except for the first fifteen minutes. But apart from that, there was no intensity, no defensive retreats, no races… We did not see anything offensively, it will be complicated. If it plays like that, it will not be possible (to qualify) “, he estimated. A clear and severe observation, but fair. For the first outing of the Messi-Mbappé-Neymar trio, nothing was quite right.

Despite a strike force far superior to that of Club Bruges on paper, PSG have not been able to rise to the height of the talent of its players at the collective level, constantly stumbling against a perfectly organized opponent, and supposed to be the weakest in group A. Obviously worrying two weeks to receive Manchester City, which corrected Leipzig (6-3) in one of the most spectacular matches of the year.