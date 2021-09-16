Jalil Lespert and Laeticia Hallyday: their common confidences on their love at first sight

Together for almost a year, Jalil Lespert and Laeticia Hallyday spin the perfect love as they confided in the columns of Paris Match, on newsstands Thursday, September 16. The opportunity for them to come back to the trigger of their beautiful story.

At first, a love story was not the plan of Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert. In November 2020, the two lovebirds formalized during a stay in Italy, to everyone’s surprise, before subsequently becoming inseparable. Trips between Paris, Saint-Barth and Los Angeles, the widow of Johnny Hallyday and the director seem more sure than ever of their feelings for each other, which developed while nothing foreshadowed such a turnaround between them. situation. “We knew each other without knowing each other, without being friends, and one evening, in July 2020, we started a discussion via social networks.“, so remembers Jalil Lespert in the columns of Paris Match, on newsstands Thursday, September 16.

The discussion is just gone “of a joke on the education of [leurs] children“, a “correspondence” which gradually turned into “friendly exchange”, before “get deeper”. “There was initially no flirtation, no attempt at seduction“, assures his side Laeticia Hallyday which describes a “very romantic epistolary relationship, from Gustave Flaubert 2.0“. “It was simple, nice. I discovered a different Jalil from the one I met two or three times a few years ago, at parties”, remembers the widow of Johnny Hallyday, who describes that what he liked about the director is “his gentleness, his intelligence, his outlook on life”, as well as on it. “It was four months before we saw each other, kissed“, she specifies, adding that their love will celebrate its one year in October.

Laeticia Hallyday has “regained a taste for existence” thanks to Jalil Lespert

Almost four years after the death of Johnny Hallyday, Laeticia has suffered many battles, such as that of the inheritance of her husband against her eldest children Laura Smet and David Hallyday. However, as she sank into deep grief, she explained that she had “regained a taste for existence thanks to Jalil“. “And I’m sure Johnny sent it to me. To relearn to live and to love. And it’s a great meeting, it’s someone who means a lot to me “, she said a few days earlier on the set of Quotidien, she who notably took the new man of her life to the grave of her late husband. “He gave me back a taste for life, when I couldn’t be happy, without betraying Johnny. And meeting another man, it’s like I’m cheating on him”, she had specified, now serene and happy.

