Jalil Lespert: this promise made to Laeticia Hallyday impossible to keep

Jalil Lespert and Laeticia Hallyday both agreed to answer questions for Paris Match, on newsstands Thursday, September 16, 2021. The opportunity for the widow of the youth idol to remind her lover that he did not keep one of his promises.

For many months, Jalil Lespert and Laeticia Hallyday spin the perfect love. For the widow of the idol of young people, the arrival of the director in her life was a real breath of fresh air. Moreover, in Day-to-day, Monday, September 13, 2021, she had assured that she was convinced that it was Johnny Hallyday who had sent it to him to give him back a smile. In love and happy, lovebirds no longer hide and assume their romance in broad daylight. Moreover, in the columns of Paris Match, on newsstands Thursday, September 16, 2021, they revealed that they had beautiful projects together such as making a pilgrimage. This is also the promise made by Jalil Lespert to his beautiful. “It would be good if he took me to Kabylia“Said Laeticia Hallyday. However, for the time being, Jalil Lespert does not seem to be able to keep his promise.

“With the health crisis, it is difficult to envisage it for the moment. But we will go, for sure. In the meantime, Laeticia met my family where I grew up: between the Parisian suburbs and Ménilmontant“Besides, he is very happy since he assured that all his family adored his companion.”They are happy to see us in love“, he said again. If their families are different, they have a similarity: simplicity.

Laeticia Hallyday wanted to do, with Jalil Lespert, what she did with Johnny

For Laeticia Hallyday, it was important that she takes Jalil Lespert on the roads of her childhood, as she had been able to do with Johnny Hallyday, at the beginning of their relationship. “I wanted him to see my childhood friends, the fishermen of the Thau lagoon, the Camargue …“So many stages that lovers have successfully passed and which never cease to strengthen their love for each other.

