James Bond: Daniel Craig looks back on the stormy production of Quantum of Solace

While Dying Can Wait, Daniel Craig’s fifth and final adventure as James Bond in the cinema, will be released on our screens on October 6, the one who lends his features to Agent 007 since 2006 recently returned to his experience in the documentary Being James Bond, available on AppleTV +.





If Casino Royale – his first feature film as 007 – had been very well received and had allowed him to impose himself among fans of the saga, his second experience in the James Bond costume did not leave him a memory as well. pleasant. Overall considered disappointing by the public, Quantum of Solace had indeed suffered from a rather stormy production:

“The writers were on strike”, says Daniel Craig. “We had a script. It was unfinished. But almost finished by the time of the writers’ strike. The film holds up. It’s not Casino Royale, and there was bound to be the unsettling syndrome of the second album. In fact, we couldn’t go beyond Casino Royale. (…) We wanted to do better, of course. “

Barbara Broccoli, the film’s producer, also returned to this writers’ strike – the main difficulty encountered by the Quantum of Solace team:

“Basically we started shooting without a script”, she explains in Being James Bond. “It’s never a good idea. But we got the script. I remember the screenwriter handed it to me, got his check, then his sign and stood in front of the studio to go on strike. Anyway. We were badly off. But we had to manage and try to make a story that would hold up. “

Despite all the obstacles encountered by production, Quantum of Solace still left some good memories at Daniel craig :

“There are some very special moments in this movie. Really. I don’t know if the whole movie fits well. But that’s just because the story wasn’t solid.”, he concludes.

