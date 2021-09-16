Jaume Roures: “Mediapro could not negotiate with the LFP”

For nearly two hours this Thursday morning, Jaume Roures, the president of Mediapro, presented to the National Assembly his point of view on the crisis of television rights and the failure of his Téléfoot project in France, after having acquired 80% Ligue 1 rights for nearly 800 million euros over the period 2020-2024 during the call for tenders in May 2018.
The Catalan explained himself to the parliamentary mission “TV rights and economic sports model”, launched just after the crisis of TV rights following the premature leak of Mediapro. “I will try to explain how we experienced the whole process, try to clarify certain points”, he announced in the preamble. Here are the main themes addressed during this hearing led by the deputies Cédric Roussel (LREM) and Regis Juanico (Génération.s).
The business plan of the Téléfoot channel
“We had built a business plan over 4 seasons. We knew we were going to lose money in the first year … and make money in the third and fourth years. We knew we wouldn’t have 3 million subscribers like that. Our objective was not to steal subscribers to Canal + or to others, but for the channel to be with Canal + and with other operators. “
Discussions with operators before launch
“During 2019, we had meetings with all the operators, with beIN Sports as well. For five months, from February to July, we also had working meetings with Canal + … in Paris and Barcelona, with a confidentiality agreement. […] There was the possibility for Canal to cover one of our matches exclusively while distributing our channel. We did not find an agreement after these five months but it was not a serious problem […] In the spring of 2020, the operators were in no rush to reach an agreement with us. At this point, all tell us that they do not want to pay a guaranteed minimum (to distribute the Téléfoot channel). But it’s part of the pay TV model around the world … The second reason is that nobody knew what was going to happen with the resumption of the Championship … “
The price of the Téléfoot subscription
“In January-February 2020, we carried out a market study which allowed us to determine a price around 25 euros per month and then an offer around 14 euros per month for mobiles and tablets. We also signed a commercial agreement with Netflix for an offer (coupled) at 29.90 euros. 30% of our subscribers, more than 600,000 subscribers, came from this offer with Netflix […]. It was not a price issue. How much do you pay Canal + to see L1 and the Champions League? 40 euros. “
“We asked for a rebate of 200 million. This means that a player, instead of having a Ferrari, would have had a Maserati ”
Failure of negotiations with the LFP
“We did not throw in the towel, we could not negotiate with the League. This is what you do not take into account. Everyone was able to negotiate with the Leagues all over the world at that time, except us with the LFP. When we sat down, we asked for a rebate of 200 million: 7 million per L1 club and 3 million per L2 club. This means that a player, instead of having a Ferrari, would have had a Maserati. We were prevented from negotiating when we made proposals, such as extending the contract to 6 years, including Canal … And the 200 million, it was only during the Covid period. But that was not possible and we went to conciliation. This was not possible because of the media atmosphere around us, and also because there was a parallel offer from Canal according to The team… It was not possible to negotiate otherwise we would be there. Our downgraded 200 million offer reached around 600 million (per season) and it was ultimately sold 259 million to Amazon. “
Lack of bank guarantee
“There is no bank guarantee in a football TV rights contract. No one is going to put down a guarantee of 3 or 4 billion euros. There is no such thing. What everyone gives is a guarantee from the parent company … The other tradition in the sector is sometimes to give an advance of 10 to 15%. We paid three weeks before the League started, 176 million. “
Why the LFP could not activate the guarantee of the parent company
“It could not be operated, because we went to the Nanterre commercial court to explain the situation. The court understood the situation, opened conciliation and started this process without activating the guarantee. beIN Sports launched the same process recently. We used the law and the public authorities to resolve a situation. “
“The LFP chose Amazon so as not to be subject all the time to the whims of Canal +”
The attitude of Canal +
“Look at Canal’s attitude towards the League after our departure. It was unbearable pressure with phantom deals … before tightening the knot for the best price … and it ended up with 250 million euros per season for Amazon. And what was Canal’s reaction at that time? That of a spoiled child: I am angry and I let go of football … A few months earlier, they had recovered a third of our matches for 35 million euros. It’s incredible ! And then they went to court with the League. If the LFP chose Amazon, it is not only for financial solidity, but also to be able to exist and not be subject all the time to the whims of Canal. “
The end of the production company Mediapro France
“We have submitted offers for the production of matches (Ligue 1 and Ligue 2) this season, they were refused … Not because of the price, because it was the best, but because it was us. We had to close the door, I regret it because I have an attachment to this country which welcomed me in 1974 to give me a passport and refugee status. There is the past instruction not to work with us. I can prove it. We are forced to close when we have been there for almost ten years (technical producers of beIN Sports France from 2012 to 2020 in particular) “