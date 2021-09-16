Jaume Roures: “Mediapro could not negotiate with the LFP”

For nearly two hours this Thursday morning, Jaume Roures, the president of Mediapro, presented to the National Assembly his point of view on the crisis of television rights and the failure of his Téléfoot project in France, after having acquired 80% Ligue 1 rights for nearly 800 million euros over the period 2020-2024 during the call for tenders in May 2018.

The Catalan explained himself to the parliamentary mission “TV rights and economic sports model”, launched just after the crisis of TV rights following the premature leak of Mediapro. “I will try to explain how we experienced the whole process, try to clarify certain points”, he announced in the preamble. Here are the main themes addressed during this hearing led by the deputies Cédric Roussel (LREM) and Regis Juanico (Génération.s).