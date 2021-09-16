Jean-Paul Belmondo: Why was his last companion, Carlos Sotto Mayor, not at the funeral?

They loved each other in the 1980s, when she was 19 and he was 47. A romance that lasted seven years and was the “first real serious relationship“by Carlos Sotto Mayor,”the one who will have counted the most in (his) life“. Ten days after the death of Jean-Paul Belmondo, his ex-companion confided in his deep mourning, in an interview unveiled by the magazine Gala, this September 16, 2021. The opportunity for her to explain her absence at the funeral …

Carlos Sotto Mayor was warned of the Magnificent’s death by one of her relatives, who returned to live in her native Portugal. During the funeral, which was held on September 10 in the church of Saint-Germain-des-Prés in Paris, all of Bébel’s relatives were present: his first wife Elodie Constantin and their children Paul and Florence Belmondo, his second marries Natty and young Stella, the grandchildren of actor Giacomo, Alessandro, Victor and Annabelle, but also Alain Delon, Jean Dujardin, Marion Cotillard, Dany Boon …





On the other hand, Carlos Sotto Mayor was conspicuous by his absence. “I couldn’t have come, I can’t accept that he’s not here anymore, she explained with emotion. For the same reason, I was not able to look to the end of the tribute paid to him at the Invalides. [par le président de la République Emmanuel Macron, NDLR]. Michel Polnareff told me the other day: ‘You have to be generous enough to let him go’, but I’m not there yet. “

The pain is all the more acute as the ex-lovers had resumed during the summer of 2020, before a worrying thing took hold. Carlos Sotto Mayor did not speak to Jean-Paul Belmondo in the last months of his life: “Since the end of last year, he didn’t speak at all, he was less well, she explains. But when we got together last summer, I thought it was good, I sincerely thought that we would have many years to laugh, have fun … I was wrong“Despite the pain, she recognizes her” luck “and the” happiness “of having shared what she calls a” last date “.

Sad coincidence, the book Jean-Paul, My man from Rio, Carlos Sotto Mayor had been working on for three years, will be released on September 22 (at Flammarion).