Jean-Yves Le Drian denounces “a blow in the back” after the breach of the contract of the submarines by Australia

“I am angry, it is not done between allies”, declared Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Thursday, September 16 on franceinfo, about the breach by Australia of the contract which bound it to France on the purchase of submarines . “It’s a blow to the back,” he laments. This one-sided, brutal, unpredictable move is a lot like what Mr. Trump was doing. “

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday confirmed the breach of the € 56 billion contract signed in 2016 with France for the supply of twelve conventional submarines. This agreement was described as the “contract of the century” for French industry. It was the announcement of a strategic agreement between the United States, Australia and Great Britain that led to the termination of the contract.

“We had established a relationship of trust with Australia, this trust is betrayed”, continues the French minister who expresses “a lot of bitterness on this break”. “We’re going to need a clarification, the Australians have to tell us how they are doing”, adds Jean-Yves Le Drian, because contracts have been signed. “We are not at the end of the story”, he insists.

The Minister recalls that he “There were initially two years of negotiations for this contract, between 2014 and 2016. It was I who negotiated it with my collaborators”. Jean-Yves Le Drian was then Minister of Defense, under the presidency of François Hollande. At the time there was a competition and “we won because we were the best answer”.





Jean-Yves Le Drian said he was all the more surprised that studies had started for the production of the first submarine which was due to arrive around 2023, “with both teams, Australian engineers who work in Cherbourg, and Naval Group personnel who work in Adelaide. And then there you go, suddenly, pof!” He assures us that there had been “questions about deadlines and prices”, corn “never questions of this type”.