Jostled in Belgium, the Parisian armada misses its big premiere

From our special correspondent in Bruges,

We were waiting for a gently sloping entry, a few opportunities conceded for form before quietly leading 2-0 at the break and then finishing the job. None of that my good lady, the Parisians never mastered the debates, Wednesday night in Bruges, despite his MNM aligned entry and the opening of Herrera’s score at the end of the quarter of an hour. It seems crazy to write, given the expectations, but this is the reality of this first European outing: the Parisian club is doing well, ultimately, with the point of the draw, even if it is the Brugeois who l ‘celebrated as a victory.

Everything might have turned out differently if Mbappé hadn’t missed the break point a few minutes after the Spanish midfielder’s goal. But the Bondy dragster, who came out in the 50th due to injury, lost his duel against Mignolet, and it was Bruges which got back together soon after, by Vanaken (27th). We hardly saw the Parisians then, except – all the same – a brilliant strike from Messi in the wake, which would have deserved better than the bar. Then, they never knew how to put the rhythm back, jostled as they were, beaten in the engagement, annoyed by the attacking duo Lang-De Katelaere, who did almost everything to them, carried by a furious public .

PSG has even been on the verge of breaking up two or three times, but Navas, author of two big saves (33rd and 39th) and Diallo, on his line (49th), saved their team from a gigantic disappointment. This gesture also saves a little the evening of the left side, since we saw him in great difficulty the whole match, like Wijnaldum in the middle, released at the break by Pochettino. It must be said that the two men were not helped by the air defense of Neymar on the left side.

The orphan midfielder of Verratti and Gueye

This is Pochettino’s biggest building site, in fact. The Argentine coach, in a rare moment of carelessness at a press conference, did not hide Tuesday being also a little excited at the idea of ​​seeing Messi, Neymar and Mbappé evolve together. He chose to launch his fantastic three from the kick-off, also pushed by the suspension of Di Maria, and what he saw must have confirmed what he thought: there is work. Not so much in terms of the connection between the three, which we saw a few flashes of and which will be refined over the matches, we do not worry, but the collective balance.

The three stars have not built their reputation on the quality of defensive withdrawal, of course, and we will have to find a way not to let the midfielder drown as soon as it pushes a little hard in the face. The ease with which the Belgians sometimes found openings in the last 25 meters did not exude serenity. In the end, rather than a walk, the Parisians were treated to a good overview of what this Champions League season will be like. It might not be worse.