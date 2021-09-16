Jupiter was struck by an unidentified object on September 14

On the night of Monday to Tuesday, precisely on September 13, 2021 at 10:39:30 p.m. UT (September 14 at 12:39:30 p.m., Paris time), theastronomer Brazilian amateur José Luis Pereira discovered a new impact on the planet Jupiter. This observation, made from São Caetano do Sul (State of São Paulo, Brazil), was confirmed by at least two other observers: Harald Paleske, in Langendorf (Germany), and Jean Paul Arnould, of the Lorraine Astronomical Society (SLA), in Villey-le-Sec (France). The ALS team on mission at the Astroqueyras observatory in Saint-Véran (France) also recorded it.

An impact on the planet Jupiter.



This cosmic collision was spotted by the flash light that she produced, as had been at least eight other impacts listed on this planet during the last two decades. In the case of this new impact, the flash remained visible for about two seconds.

Sky lovers who photographed Jupiter around the time of impact are invited to examine their data. Observers are also encouraged to continue imaging the impact area in the coming days to see if a dark spot is visible, like those produced the impact of fragments of the famous comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 in July 1994.

It is too early to know exactly what type of object (comet Where asteroid) crashed into the gas giant, but according to spaceweather.com, ” an asteroid of a hundred meters would do the trick “.