Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin soon to be parents? These photos on the red carpet trigger hysteria on the Web!

In love since 2016, the couple finally broke up on bad terms the same year. But in 2018, the two lovebirds meet again, and it is obvious between them. In August 2018, they therefore decided to get married without waiting any longer. A moment of intense love that lasts, leaving their fans the hope of seeing a little bit arrive soon.

It may well be that the news arrives faster than expected. This Monday, September 13, took place the Met Gala, organized as every year to raise funds. And like every year, the most popular stars make an appearance on the red carpet, in order to display their best looks in front of the photographers. And this year, couples were in the spotlight.





Indeed, if Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took the opportunity to exchange an official kiss, Rihanna and Asap Rocky have made their first appearance as a couple. But the duo that most attracted the attention of Internet users is the one formed by Justin Bieber and his wife… Not for their outfits, very sober and chic this year, but for a potential future baby!

And for good reason, while they were posing in front of the photographers, the American singer stared at Hailey Baldwin’s belly for a long time, before delicately placing his hand there. Smile on her lips, the actress then shook her husband’s hand before withdrawing it… A gesture far from having gone unnoticed by the spectators and fans of the couple, who will perhaps announce good news soon. But for the moment, nothing else leaves room for doubt. Case to follow!

