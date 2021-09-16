“Kaamelott” fan to break unofficial record for viewings of Alexandre Astier’s film

Arnaud Klein has already broken the official Guinness Book record after 191 views of “Kaamelott” but a problem with the counting of the old record forced him to push to 203. He should achieve it on Saturday.

When we love, we don’t count. Arnaud Klein, a 34-year-old editor who lives in Reims (Marne) will beat the absolute record for viewing a film on Saturday 18 September by going to see Kaamelott by Alexandre Astier for the 203rd time. It will thus permanently erase from the shelves the unapproved record of Avengers Endgame established by an American spectator, in 2019. “The former record holder encountered a problem. One of the cinemas in the United States, which he visited to participate in this event, closed and was therefore unable to provide the necessary proof for the Guinness Book. cut 11 films out of its total, so the official record is 191 Avengers Endgame views, but if we want to be complete, it should be 202 “, explains Arnaud Klein in an interview with France 3 Grand Est.





This great admirer of Alexandre Astier spent more than 350 hours in cinemas to break this record. He also lost 13 kilos, because “By dint of being constantly seated, I quickly encountered water retention problems. So I had to get into sports to get rid of all that”, he assures. If he sometimes found the time until he lost track of it, he was able to count on the support of the director and the fans. For the 203rd screening, Arnaud Klein will be accompanied by 250 people who have already responded to his invitation on social networks. “I never thought there could be such a craze”, he admits.