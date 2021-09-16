Kate and William in France: this luxurious home they stayed in last weekend

In the greatest discretion, Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the wedding of the brother of the Duchess in the south of France. And they stayed in a sublime Provencal castle.

They managed to keep it a secret. This Saturday, September 11, the town hall of Bormes-les-Mimosas received special guests: Kate Middleton and Prince William. In the utmost discretion, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the wedding of James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet. “They arrived by plane in Hyères before joining Bormes. I was in the secret but I could not say anything, there was a security service and we had also reinforced security on our side”, said the mayor of the town in Nice-Matin. For this weekend in France, the wedding guests stayed in a luxurious setting. “The wedding party took place in a Leoube castle. It is one of the most exclusive vineyards in the region”, a source told the Daily Mail. It is in this green setting of 20 hectares that the Cambridges spent the night, in the Leoub castle, which belongs to the British billionaire Anthony Bamford and his wife Carole.

Prince William and Kate Middleton therefore took advantage of a fast passage in France with their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, before returning to London. For the ceremony, the duke “had no formal dress, but wore a beige and off-white suit”, as described by the mayor to our colleagues and Kate Middleton had bet on a “long dress in a very light green color”. “I was able to exchange with them in very bad English, we talked about the charms of Bormes-les-Mimosas and its climate, banalities … It was a simple moment and I was not more impressed than that “, he finally joked. As for the Duchess’s brother, he is very happy. “Yesterday, I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends, and of course, a few dogs, in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how I am happy “, Kate Middleton’s little brother wrote

“Prince William and Kate didn’t want to steal the show from the bride and groom”

In accordance with what the couple wanted, before being forced to postpone the ceremony twice because of the health situation, the party was rather simple. “It was a very nice and very family ceremony, there were no salamalecs, as we say at home. There were about fifty people, including Pippa (Middleton)”, described the mayor of the city of Bormes-les-Mimosas in Nice-Matin before speaking more particularly of the discreet presence of the future kings and queen of England: “Prince William and Kate were there too but they didn’t want to steal the show from the bride and groom, Alizée Thevenet and James Middleton, who is a very nice boy. The wedding took place in Bormes because Alizée’s family recently acquired a property here and I therefore had the honor of officiating at the town hall for their civil union “.

