Keylor Navas, the protector’s response

Paris Saint-Germain’s entry into the Champions League aroused curiosity around the world. Finally, the capital club could unveil its brand new attacking trio Lionel Messi-Kylian Mbappé-Neymar. But against FC Bruges on Wednesday September 15, a mediocre performance concluded with a draw (1-1) cooled the excitement of the early evening. And the outcome would undoubtedly have been even more disappointing without Keylor Navas, whose performance was highlighted.

Faced with a biting and uninhibited team, taking advantage of the surplus numbers offered by a PSG cut in two, the Costa Rican had to work six times to repel the opposing assaults. At 1-1, he notably released a free kick from Hans Vanaken who came dangerously close to his left post (33rd) then flew off on an attempt by Charles de Ketelaere (39th). In the second period, it was the restless Noa Lang that he defeated in the closed angle (48th) and he was seen haranguing his defense after the latter’s attempt to chisel (75th), like the last bulwark of a defeated army.

With Ander Herrera, the only Parisian scorer of the meeting, in the 15th minute, Navas was one of the very few satisfactions of the start of the 2021-2022 European campaign for PSG. He simply stopped more shots (6) than his teammates got on target (4). Enough to perpetuate his reputation as an extremely reliable goalkeeper in the Champions League, which he has maintained since his arrival in 2019-2020, with grandiose evenings in Madrid, Barcelona and Munich.

Above all, the Costa Rican sends a strong signal to his coach Mauricio Pochettino, who has not decided publicly in his favor for the post of holder in the goals of PSG. With the arrival of recent European champion Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer, the cards have been reshuffled despite Navas’ flawless performance since his arrival. “In football anything is possible. I have decided that he will start tonight and we will see match after match depending on the state of form of the goalkeepers.“, preferred to temper Pochettino at the microphone of RMC Sport on Wednesday evening.





The situation has been tense since the start of the summer. When the arrival of his Italian competitor was almost completed in June, Navas had notably cracked an enigmatic message on Instagram: “Treat those who do not know how to appreciate your presence with your absence“. The Costa Rican may be flawless, he will blow his 35th birthday in December when Donnarumma still has the future ahead of him at the height of his 22 years.

By deciding in favor of one of his two goalkeepers, Pochettino knows he will deprive himself of the other. By offering the last Ligue 1 match against Clermont on Sunday (4-0), the Argentinian showed that he was counting on the Italian, but Navas’ performance against Bruges should guarantee him his place for the rest of the League of champions.