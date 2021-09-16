Kidnapped at home at six, a young woman reunites with her mother more than a decade later

On September 10, Angelica Vences-Salgado was reunited with her daughter Jacqueline Hernandez, fourteen years after her disappearance in Florida.

While she was kidnapped at the age of six, Jacqueline Hernandez has been reunited with her mother, more than a decade after her disappearance. In 2007, the little girl was abducted from her home in Florida, probably by her father Pablo Hernandez. 43 year old man would have taken his daughter to Mexico. On December 27, 2007, an arrest warrant for kidnapping was issued against him. Since then, the investigation has stalled.

On September 2, police in Clermont, located in Lake County, received an unexpected call. Jacqueline Hernandez’s mother Angelica Vences-Salgado told investigators have been contacted by someone claiming to be their daughter, on social networks. The latter would have arranged to meet him in Laredo, on the border between Texas and Mexico.

The moving reunion between mother and daughter

Following this call, the Clermont police decided to put in place plans to be able to intercept Jacqueline Hernandez at the border and verify her identity. She has partnered with Laredo Police and the Homeland Security Department. September 10, a little before 2 p.m., mother and daughter were able to meet again. One moment emotionally charged as much for one as for the other. Jacqueline Hernandez, whose identity has been confirmed, is now 19 years old.

The investigators welcomed the reunion between the mother and the daughter on social networks. Clermont’s police chief said: “This is a prime example of what can be accomplished when multiple law enforcement agencies and their respective communities work cooperatively and maintain open lines of communication.“.

The investigation continues, however, because Pablo Hernandez has still not been found. It is not yet known how Angelica Vences-Salgado’s daughter came into contact with her mother and the conditions in which she has lived in recent years.

