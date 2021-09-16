KoF 15: the mysterious Kukri puts the tip of his nose in a punchy trailer

The King of Fighters XV is on track to delight its community with great blows of strong characters: today, the cast is expanding even more with the arrival of Kukri, still not decided to show his face.

Delayed to 2022, The King of Fighters XV nonetheless remains a highly anticipated game from fans and, more generally, those curious about fighting games. It must be said that SNK, the company that drives the franchise, has been a formidable institution in the field and has been doing so for decades: we can therefore expect a game with millimeter gameplay and deliberately old-school echoes.

Kukri, a character who lives up to his name

After having lifted the veil on a small group of characters like Athena Asamiya, Ramon, Luong or Ash Crimson, KoF 15 therefore presents Kukri in a brand new, fresh trailer. Appeared in King of Fighters 14, this hooded fighter with a hidden face will therefore make his comeback in this promising opus. His formidable style, based on sand, can obviously be used to undermine his opponents: we therefore advise you to take a look at the trailer above for a first glimpse of the man.





The King of Fighters XV will be available on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series on February 17th.