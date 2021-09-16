Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert, a blended family of 7: “It creates a little anxiety”

While continuing to keep the memory of the Idol of the young alive, Laeticia Hallyday relishes her love story with Jalil Lespert. A romance that is about to celebrate its first birthday in October. Before that, the lovers took advantage of their summer vacation in Saint-Barth to take part in a summer photoshoot for the magazine Paris Match. The couple also spoke openly about their romance in an interview unveiled on September 16, 2021, the day after the Johnny tribute day organized in Paris.

In the photos accompanying this interview, the 46-year-old widow and her 45-year-old director pose all smiles with their feet in the sand, surrounded by their respective children: in addition to Jade and Joy (17 and 13), the girls that Laeticia Hallyday shared with Johnny, there are Gena and Aliosha (17 and 13 years old), the children of Jalil Lespert, born from his previous relationship with the actress Bérangère Allaux, but also Kahina (10 years old), the result of his loves with Sonia Rolland. “It was not an obvious path for them at first, says Laeticia Hallyday. They had seen each other on Christmas and New Years [à Paris], and they discovered each other better this summer [à Saint-Barth]. It takes time to get to know each other, to build a lasting relationship. “





For his part, Jalil Lespert affirms that the children “all get along well” today : “Teenagers and pre-teens – my youngest is 10 years old – they had their habits and, suddenly, everything is new. We chose to let things settle, without interfering, without forcing. “Delicate beginnings which did not slow down the couple in their romance at full speed. Last spring, Jalil Lespert and Laeticia Hallyday moved together in Los Angeles, in a new house in Pacific Palisades, not far from the villa that the widow shared with Johnny.