Laeticia Hallyday made her improbable teenage dream come true, thanks to Jalil Lespert

Between Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert it is the great love. The proof is, the last wife of Johnny Hallyday, was finally able to realize one of his teenage dreams which, you will see it is rather … surprising.

It is never too late to make your dreams come true and Laeticia Hallyday knows something about it. The one who spins the perfect love with director Jalil Lespert can finally live far from the paparazzi and fan riots that Johnny unleashed at the slightest exit.

A second life on which Laeticia confided in the columns of Paris Match this Thursday, September 16. “I did not choose to leave my husband, it is life that separated us and I am not remaking mine, I am only trying to continue it” she explains to the people newspaper, before bringing up a funny anecdote.





A very … common teenage dream

The two lovebirds have thus discovered the respective families of each, the opportunity for Laeticia to learn a little more about the childhood of Jalil, “between the Parisian suburbs and Ménilmotant” and to make one of her dreams come true. teenager.

“Jalil also introduced me to the metro. At 46, hidden under a hat and a mask, I realized my teenage dream. It may seem unlikely, but I have lived little in Paris” she confides -she at Paris Match. A situation that could not be more daily for millions of French people but which obviously is unusual for some.

“Doing this with Johnny, who could not take a step without starting a riot, was impossible. As Jalil knows that I am a fan of Amélie Poulain, he had scouted and prepared a route in Paris” she says .