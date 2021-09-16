Laeticia’s companion reacts to the ceremony

Almost four years after his death, Johnny Hallyday is still in the hearts of the French. This is why this Tuesday, September 14, they were several hundred to meet at the foot of the AccorHotels Arena to inaugurate an esplanade in his name. For the occasion, many stars and friends of the deceased rocker made the trip. This is the case of Yarol Poupaud, with whom Laeticia Hallyday has nevertheless experienced some friction, or even of the producer Yvan Cassar. On the other hand, no trace of Laura and David, the eldest children of the singer, who refused the invitation of the mother of Jade and Joy.

“All that was done by intermediary lawyers, since they decided to cut the bridges. It is not my choice, but I respect it. Here too, I hope, time will do its work”, a entrusted the widow a few days later in the columns of Paris Match. But if the absence of the latter was a real heartbreak for the beautiful blonde, she was however able to count on the support of her companion Jalil Lespert.





Since they got into a relationship, in September 2020, Jalil Lespert is never far from Laeticia Hallyday. He could not therefore decently miss this event on which his companion had been working for more than two years. But that was obviously not to the taste of Johnny Hallyday fans … As we have reported to you, the actor and director was booed when his face appeared on the big screen. “Is he there?”, Even launched several people present (…)

