Lagardère flies away after the announced rise in Vivendi’s capital



LAGARDÈRE FLIES AFTER VIVENDI’S ANNOUNCED RISE TO CAPITAL

PARIS (Reuters) – Lagardère jumped on the Paris Stock Exchange on Thursday after the announcement of Vivendi’s buyout of shares held by the Amber Capital fund, which should lead to a takeover of Lagardère by the businessman’s group Vincent Bolloré.

At 10:13 a.m., the Lagardère share soared 21.08% to 23.6 euros, its largest increase in session since September 25, 2020, the date on which the group led by Arnaud Lagardère announced the entry into its capital by Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH.

At the time, this equity investment was seen as a way for Arnaud Lagardère to protect itself against attacks from its two shareholders Vivendi and Amber Capital, who challenged the management and structure of the group.





Since then, a truce has been concluded which resulted in the abandonment of the limited partnership status of Lagardère, thus causing Arnaud Lagardère to lose his right of veto on all strategic decisions.

Earlier this month, Bernard Arnault announced the sale of his entire stake in Lagardère Capital, Arnaud Lagardère’s personal holding company, in exchange for Lagardère shares, of which he will hold nearly 10% through his holding company Financière Agache.

For its part, Vivendi, which already owns 27% of Lagardère, will increase its stake to 45% via the buyback of Amber Capital shares. The transaction will be completed by December 15, 2022 at a price of 24.10 euros per share, for a total of 610 million euros.

Vivendi will then be legally required to launch a takeover bid on the media, publishing and specialist distribution group.

“We believe that Vivendi is mainly interested in Lagardère’s international publishing activity, which would contribute to the size, synergies and savings for Editis”, the group’s publishing subsidiary, said in a statement JPMorgan analysts note.

“In our opinion, Vivendi will probably seek to sell the ‘travel retail’ activity to finance the acquisition,” they add.

On the Paris Stock Exchange, Vivendi’s share lost 1.19% to 31.33 euros, the sharpest drop in the CAC 40.

(Blandine Hénault, edited by Jean-Stéphane Brosse)