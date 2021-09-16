Laurella Rinçon justified by the Administrative Tribunal of Guadeloupe

The public cultural cooperation establishment has just been ordered to reinstate the director general of MACTe within three days. The administrative court of Guadeloupe ruled yesterday. Magistrates suspended two decisions of the MACTe board of directors

O. Lancien

updated September 16, 2021 at 11:38 a.m.



The summary judge of the administrative court of Guadeloupe is not kind with two of the decisions of the Macte. “ A serious doubt Exists on the legality of the two decisions which concern Laurella Rinçon. And there is an urgent need to act according to the ordinance.

The first decision of July 2020, a little over a year ago. It authorizes the board of directors to revoke the contract of the general manager. Without entering the fund, the judge of the emergency, considers that there is a doubt about this decision taken by the board of directors chaired by Georges Brent, still regional councilor at the time.

Laurella Rinçon affirms that it was taken after she reported to the public prosecutor facts that she describes as “financial embezzlement”. The judges on the merits will have to decide.

The second decision, the one that dismisses the CEO of MACTe in July 2021, is the most important. There were regional and departmental elections last June. No elements of form and substance are combined to make such a decision. The quorum is not reached, in particular the qualified majority of 2 thirds to pronounce the termination of the contract.

In addition, most of the members of the CA are no longer elected in the communities represented, and have no right to act. The chairman of the board of directors, Georges Brent, was no longer a regional councilor at the time.

There is a serious doubt for the court and it is urgent because the director was dismissed without returning to her original administration and without remuneration.





Laurella Rinçon must be reinstated in her functions with all her prerogatives

The court recalls that there are rules to be respected, and in particular in the public service. Because there are these rules Laurella Rinçon is reinstated in her functions and this within 3 days, with all her prerogatives of director, under penalty of 1000 euros per day of delay. The summary judge went further than Laurella Rinçon’s own requests. This decision, pending the decision on the merits, opens a new period of uncertainty.

Remember, the CEO of EPCC was first suspended last March, before being sacked 4 months later. She was replaced by a provisional director. During these 4 months, there were decisions made. They could be called into question, even quarreled judicially.

What about agents, especially those who have had the right of withdrawal for several months, and what will be the consequences on exposures? Today Ary Chalus has decided to take over the reins of this Memorial Act. He is chairman of the board of directors. He will have to manage the file. A complex case.