    Laurent Lafitte explains why he refused to play with Jean-Paul Belmondo

    Fan of the interpreter of the Magnificent, Laurent Lafitte had yet to say no to his idol. Explanations …

    This Wednesday, September 15, Laurent Lafitte was the guest of Philippe Vandel at the microphone ofEurope 1, on the occasion of the promotion of his new film The origin of the world, currently in theaters. The actor took the opportunity to discuss an anecdote concerning a failed collaboration with Jean-Paul Belmondo, who died on September 6, 2021.

    Indeed, fan of the star who died last September 6, Laurent Lafitte says he had to say no to his idol reluctantly. “It was horrible“he begins before continuing: “I received a proposal for a script with Belmondo, I was overjoyed, to play his son on top of that, I was very happy. But the script was not very good, I was going to make the film for bad reasons, or just to work with him “. Uncomfortable, the actor specifies, that he decided to write a letter to his idol to explain the reason for his refusal. “He replied – I was very surprised – by telling me that I was right, that you had to be sure of your choices, and not …

