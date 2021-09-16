Laurent Maistret reveals the strategy of men and judges that of women, “Afterwards, we must assume”

In the episode of Koh Lanta broadcast on September 14, the women set up an alliance in order to go, together, as far as possible. A strategy that has made a lot of talk. Laurent Maistret returned to their pact and lifted the veil on a potential agreement between men.
Following their eliminations of Koh-Lanta, the Legend two weeks ago, Cindy and Patrick both decided to join the island of the banished where they found Ugo and Karima who still resents Cindy in particular. But the four exiled candidates barely had time to meet and “remake the match” they were expected in the arena! Invited by Denis Brogniart, they were decided in an event with an important stake: the last two were eliminated of the game definitely. It was a balancing act in which they had to stack wooden cubes without dropping them. In this little game, Ugo and Karima got the better of Cindy and Patrick who, in fact, left the adventure.
Coumba, leader of the women’s alliance
But in the episode broadcast on September 14, it is the “girl power” defended by Coumba that has been widely commented, especially by Internet users. Indeed, on the female camp, the candidate conducted a global strategy that aims to bring an all-female team into the final four. The adventurer announced that she would even be ready to vote against her friend Claude to ensure that the women will go to the end this year in Koh Lanta. Alexandra wondered about her bond that unites her with Loïc, especially since he saved her from elimination. The former winner of Koh Lanta in 2020 affirms that she will follow the strategy of women but for her, out of the question to vote against Loïc. So will this alliance be able to hold out for a long time?
The men of Koh Lanta do they have the same strategy as the women?
On his Instagram account, Laurent Maistret answered several questions from Internet users, and in particular around the strategy of the women of this All-Stars season. He first judged their method. “It might be a good idea. Personally, I don’t blame them. I like to play … It passes or it breaks and you have to assume it afterwards“, he warns. The adventurer and animator repeats it:”Personally, I am not against“, before reminding:”In 2014, it had already been tried …“. And the model can only remember it, since that was the season he won. A fan then asked him about the men’s strategy, and Laurent did not shy away from it.”We told each other that we would stay together because we suspected that the girls could make an alliance between them, but no pact“, he revealed in Instagram story.