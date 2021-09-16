LdC (M) | Montpellier and Szeged tied

First day of the Champions League, and first big duel for Montpellier. Faced with a Szeged who recovered several nuggets, the challenge was great for MHB, who failed to win against Pick Szeged (29-29).

Despite a great start for the Hungarians thanks to an impressive 6-0 defense of activity, Montpellier was able to take the measure and gradually acclimatize to finally join the Hungarians in score. In the second half, Montpellier completely changed its face, showing efficiency in all sectors despite some small errors in attack in particular. And it is these few small faults, shots taken perhaps too quickly, especially in several game situations that mean that Montpellier could not get all the points.





Complicated beginnings

We begin the hostilities, let’s go: the queen competition begins. And the least we can say about the start of the Montpellier match is that it’s very complicated. Yes Marin Sego connects several parades especially at 6m, Montpellier multiplies the errors at the start of the match and Szeged is not too jostled by the defense of the French (1-6, 6 ′). Sego always on the parade, the game is adjusted on the side of Montpellier and we decrease the delay: the men of Canayer are in the game (7-9, 18 ′). After a catastrophic start to the match, well helped by an impressive defensive activity on the side Szeged, Montpellier is catching up, and the rookie Gudmundsson is there for a lot, bringing danger from afar (11-11, 24 ′). The two teams make the rotations, but in the end not much separates the two teams at the end of the first period (14-15, MT).

With a great Sego (8 saves in the first period), and a licked transition game, nothing has been done yet for Szeged, who made several mistakes that revived the Hérault despite a certain domination at the start of the match.

A saving return from the changing rooms

At the start of the second period, it’s the youngster’s turn Wallinius to shine, with two beautiful missiles allowing a ball of +1, registered a little later by Kyllian Villeminot (19-18, 39 ′). Gudmundsson is everywhere in defense, the attack of the MHB is going well: Montpellier gained the ascendancy on its adversary of the day forced to take a time out. It’s time to kill the Canayer men’s game. Unfortunately, it is Montpellier’s turn to multiply the errors, whether in the game or with technical faults. While moneytime is fast approaching, the two teams are neck and neck (24-24, 49 ′). The end of the match is in favor of Montpellier, Kevin Bonnefoi returned and is doing good while Panic, Simonet and Nacimovic show efficiency: if there is victory at the end, it will be a collective victory (29-26, 56 ′). Unfortunately, Szeged comes back at the end of the match, and finally hangs the draw (29-29 SF). Frimmel was the executioner of Montpellier, the Austrian winger having scored no less than 8 goals.

Montpellier will face Aalborg September 22, in Denmark.

Julien Baudry