lessons from an Indo-Pacific Trafalgar

TO ANALYSE – The new pact between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom to counter China signals the advent of a logic of blocs in Asia-Pacific, and marginalizes Europe and France in the key region of the 21st century.

Trafalgar coup in the Pacific for French diplomacy and its arms industry. Australia torpedoed the “contract of the century”, which provided for the construction of twelve attack submarines by the Naval Group shipyard for more than 30 billion euros, for the benefit of an ambitious new security pact with the Joe Biden’s United States, and Boris Johnson’s United Kingdom, aimed at containing the rise in China in the region.

The new agreement unveiled Wednesday by the US president, during a trilateral summit by interposed video, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and his British counterpart Boris Johnson plans to equip the Australian Navy with eight atomic-powered submarines, capable of to patrol long distances, as far as the South China Sea, or off Taiwan. A sensitive technology transfer that Washington had so far only consented to the British Royal Navy, at the heart of the Cold War, facing