Lexar launches PS5-compatible NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD at a very competitive price

This new SSD is PS5 compatible. It also offers an extremely competitive price.

After almost a year of waiting, the PlayStation 5 was entitled to its update offering the possibility of adding an SSD in the console to expand storage. By allowing a commercial SSD to be added, if it follows the right specifications, Sony has opted for price competition between manufacturers through the PC SSD market. Over time, it will become cheaper to add storage to the Sony console, and Lexar is proving it with its new SSD.





A fairly fast PCI Express Gen 4 SSD

Lexar unveiled the Lexar Professional NM800 M.2 2280 PCie Gen4x4 NVMe SSD on September 15; yes the name is overwhelmingly simple. By deciphering this name, we understand that it is therefore an SSD in 2280 format, 22 mm wide by 80 mm long, and with a 4th generation PCI Express interface on 4 lines, with the NVMe standard. As can be seen from the pictures, this SSD is marketed without a heat sink.

The brand announces a reading speed of up to 7400 MB / s and write speed of 5800 MB / s. In both cases, we are above the 5500 MB / s requested by Sony for the PS5. This SSD is offered with a 5-year warranty by the brand.

A very interesting price

It is especially the advertised price that made us notice this product. If we take a look at the SSDs compatible with the PS5 without a heatsink, the prices range from 194 to 230 euros for a 1TB SSD.

Here, Lexar announces a very competitive price of 179 euros for 1 TB of capacity and 99 euros for the 512 GB version. For use with a PS5, however, you will have to think about buying a heat sink.