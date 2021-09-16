Lille: Wolfsburg, Rothen’s rant

Tuesday, Lille made an entry as encouraging as it was frustrating in the Champions League against Wolfsburg (0-0). Very interesting in the game and despite a numerical superiority over the last half hour, LOSC failed to win against the current leader of the Bundesliga. After the meeting, the Mastiffs received positive comments … Opinions that seriously annoy Jérôme Rothen.

“The most important thing is the result. Of course there were some interesting things: the state of mind, the commitment. We are not going to cry miracles when we see these things in a Champions League match. It is a squad that knew the C1 two years ago. They are used to the European Cup. (…) All the praise that I have heard… you have to take it easy , it’s Wolfsburg opposite. It’s not a great German team, “said the consultant for radio RMC.





“Sure, she’s first in the championship, but it’s only been four days. When I see the strength of this team, I think they are even lower than Lille. I heard after the match that Wolfsburg was technically superior in Lille. How can we denigrate French football like that? (…) We cannot be complacent. By dint of hearing this praise, Lille will say to themselves that they had a good match. No, you had a crappy result. 0-0 at home against Wolfsburg is not a good result. The return leg will be more complicated. They should have done more, a lot more, “concluded Rothen.

