LIVE – Successful takeoff for SpaceX’s first tourist space mission

SPACE TOURISM – At 2:02 am last night, the launch of SpaceX’s fourth manned mission, the first entirely with civilian passengers, went as planned. The four Americans aboard the Crew Dragon capsule will remain in orbit for three days.
Tonight, four American space tourists embarked on an incredible journey in zero gravity in a SpaceX spacecraft, where they must spend three days orbiting the Earth without a professional astronaut on board, a historic first.
The Falcon 9 rocket successfully lifted off Wednesday at 8:02 p.m. local (2:02 a.m. Thursday in France) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, bringing a crew into space for the first time without any professional astronauts. LCI invites you to relive this historic moment.
OTHER MISSIONS ALREADY PLANNED
SpaceX, which before tonight had already sent 10 astronauts to the ISS on behalf of NASA during three previous manned missions, subsequently plans other space tourism flights. The next one in January 2022, with three businessmen on board.
AND NOW ?
The Crew Dragon’s four passengers will travel farther than the International Space Station (ISS), in a targeted orbit of 575 km. They will circumnavigate the globe about 15 times each day, and will be able to enjoy a spectacular view through a glass dome installed for the first time on Dragon. At the end of their journey, they will begin a dizzying descent to land off Florida.
On board, their biological data (heart rate, sleep, etc.) as well as their cognitive capacities will be analyzed. They will also undergo tests before and after the trip, to measure the effect on their bodies.
FIRST WORDS
“Few have been there before and many will follow. The door is opening now, it’s pretty amazing,” billionaire Jared Isaacman, the mission commander, said from inside the capsule after reaching the space.
MECO
Two and a half minutes after launch, the lower part of the rocket shut off its engines, a moment called MECO for “Main Engine Cutoff”, and came loose.
This part of the rocket will return to Earth for a landing on a sea platform. SpaceX will be able to reuse it for new flights.
In a few minutes, it will be the turn of the second stage of the rocket to detach.
LIFT-OFF !
And let’s go for SpaceX’s first space tourism mission! Inspiration4, the first space mission to have no professional astronaut on board, successfully took off on time.
THE CALM BEFORE THE ROCKET ROAR
Only two minutes before takeoff!
WHAT RISKS FOR THIS MISSION?
As CNN points out, risks are always present as soon as a spacecraft leaves Earth. Because it will last longer (three days), SpaceX’s flight is theoretically more dangerous than the brief orbit escapades of billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson.
However, NASA estimates that Crew Dragon has a 1 in 270 chance of catastrophic failure. By comparison, NASA missions between the 1980s and early 2000s recorded a failure rate of about 1 in 68 missions.
HALF AN HOUR BEFORE TAKEOFF
The countdown continues before the start of the take-off window. Various verifications are still being made. The loading of the propellant, the product used to propel the rocket, will begin in a few moments.
THE HATCH IS CLOSED
The hatch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule was closed for take-off.
At present, no problems have been observed with the spacecraft, and the weather conditions continue to be good.
The Inspiration4 mission took off overnight from NASA’s legendary Kennedy Space Center in Florida. While this is the fourth time that SpaceX has sent humans into space, none of the passengers this time is a professional astronaut, for what constitutes the true maiden flight of space tourism.
SpaceX embarks on space tourism
Relive the launch of this historic mission above.
It was the Falcon 9 rocket that took out of the Earth’s atmosphere a Dragon capsule, 8 meters high and 4 wide, and modified to make the experience even stronger: passengers can have a 360 ° view thanks to to a glass dome. It is in this cabin that the four privileged will be able to contemplate space and planet Earth for three days, in an orbit at an altitude of 575 km.
At the end of this extraordinary trip, the “space tourists” will return to Florida by landing offshore, the fall of their capsule being slowed down by huge parachutes.
This first private trip to space was funded by the young American billionaire Jared Isaacman. The 38-year-old manager of a financial company is also a seasoned pilot, and has decided to offer three seats to less fortunate people. Hayley Arceneaux, 29, now works at a hospital in Memphis, Chris Sembroski, 42, is an Air Force veteran, and Sian Proctor, is a 51-year-old earth science teacher.
All four of them trained for just under six months, compared to years for astronauts. Although the flight will normally be fully automated, they have all been trained to be able to take control of their ship in the event of an emergency.
