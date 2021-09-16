LIVE – Successful takeoff for SpaceX’s first tourist space mission

AND NOW ?

The Crew Dragon’s four passengers will travel farther than the International Space Station (ISS), in a targeted orbit of 575 km. They will circumnavigate the globe about 15 times each day, and will be able to enjoy a spectacular view through a glass dome installed for the first time on Dragon. At the end of their journey, they will begin a dizzying descent to land off Florida.

On board, their biological data (heart rate, sleep, etc.) as well as their cognitive capacities will be analyzed. They will also undergo tests before and after the trip, to measure the effect on their bodies.