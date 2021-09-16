LIVE – Vaccination obligation: around “3000 suspensions” of unvaccinated staff since Wednesday

PROLONGED AND LIGHTENED CONTAINMENT IN GUADELOUPE

Containment in Guadeloupe, scheduled until Sunday to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the island, will be extended and lightened, announced the prefect, who did not give a precise timetable for deconfinement, it depending “the level of certain indicators”. “The evolution of our braking measures will depend on thresholds”, explained Alexandre Rochatte, during a press conference.

The first phase of deconfinement – which corresponds in particular to an incidence rate of less than 200 per 100,000 inhabitants and a positivity rate of less than 10 – should be reached on Wednesday, according to him. The curfew will thus be moved back to 8 p.m., compared to 7 p.m. currently, and travel will again be allowed within a limit of 10 km (compared to 5 currently). “The beaches and rivers will be open in the morning and in the afternoon,” the prefect also announced. “From next week, on the voluntary basis of organizers or business leaders, certain activities may reopen provided they are subject to the health pass,” he also said.

The second phase, “reachable at the beginning of October and which really corresponds to the start of deconfinement, will take place when the incidence rate drops below 75 per 100,000 inhabitants, a positivity rate below 5% and hospital pressure at 100% usual activity, “said the prefect. The third phase, that of “almost complete liberation from all activities”, is expected in mid-October.