Living with cancer, René Malleville gives disturbing news

The fight of his life. On August 18, René Malleville announced with emotion that he was suffering from cancer. The OM fan, also a columnist in Touche pas à mon poste, had posted a message on Twitter to share this bad news. “Good evening, I think it’s time to tell you the truth. Tomorrow, I am given a device to start the chemo sessions. I am very well surrounded by my family, I have a high morale and the thousands of messages from you have a lot to do with it. Thanks again, buddies“, he posted on the social network.





Very popular, René Malleville had received messages of support from Internet users, but also from personalities such as Cyril Hanouna, Mohammed Bouhafsi or even footballer Benjamin Mendy. This Wednesday, September 15, the lover of the round ball took stock of his state of health. In a message posted this time again on Twitter, he gave somewhat reassuring news and confided that he was not in great shape. “I address the millions of messages received, which do me too much good, but excuse me I can not answer all. Know that you give me incredible courage, I need it in these moments. Think I am not at my best, I kiss you all“, he published. Once again, Internet users did not hesitate to communicate their affection and support to him in this fight against cancer.

