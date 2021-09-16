Lokomotiv Moscow-OM: Marseille wants to “look better” after being ridiculed in C1 last year

The last of its C1 group last year, behind Olympiakos, OM wants to regain its European standing. And it begins this Thursday, with the trip to the lawn of Lokomotiv Moscow (group stage of the Europa League), which Alexis Beka Beka has just joined, called up this summer with the French Olympic team. “We want to look much better than last year. We are confident, serene. We know that we are facing a great team and that we are in a tough competition, but we want to have a good course“, declared Valentin Rongier at a press conference on Wednesday.

Last season, for their return to the Champions League, OM won only one match and conceded five defeats in a pool where Manchester City, Olympiakos and Porto appeared. “This C1 is behind us. We approach the Europa League in a different way and we have a group with a very good mentality“, he assured. This season, OM will face Lokomotiv Moscow, Lazio Rome and Galatasaray in C3.

I hope to see OM protagonist in every match

Jorge Sampaoli for his part explained that he hoped to see his players “give the best and represent the club in the best way“, although the schedule will now get tougher. “It will be hard to keep up with the pace that awaits us, there will be rotations necessary. I hope to see OM protagonist in every match, he said. We know that we are still playing against Rennes on Sunday. You have to manage the sequence of matches to keep the same level of performance and maintain the overall rhythm of the team. “

But for Valentin Rongier, OM is ready in this area. “Our workforce will allow us to do that. We have more players, quality players. It will be easier for the coach to find the players a little cooler“, he estimated.

