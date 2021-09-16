Los Angeles to require proof of vaccination in bars and nightclubs

Los Angeles County, the most populous in the United States, will require proof of vaccination for customers of all bars and nightclubs in its territory in order to slow the progression of Covid-19 cases, the authorities said on Wednesday. health authorities.

From October 7, the regulations will require all consumers and employees of drinking establishments and nightclubs to have received at least one dose of vaccine. They will need to be fully immunized by Nov. 4 at the latest, county public health director Barbara Ferrer said.

Establishments will be responsible for verifying proof of vaccination in the same way that they must already verify the age of their clients, underlines Dr Ferrer.

The county, which is home to ten million inhabitants, is following New York’s example in an attempt to reduce the coronavirus pandemic, which has been fueled for several months by the very contagious Delta variant.





Wearing a mask is already compulsory in all enclosed public places in Los Angeles County.

“This is the reasonable path that can help us break the cycle of resurgences,” said Barbara Ferrer.

The ordinance will also require all participants in an outdoor event (sporting events but also amusement parks) to be vaccinated or to produce a negative test.

Cities within the county can decide to adopt even stricter criteria, but cannot relax them.

Last month, the city of San Francisco, in northern California, took even broader measures, requiring proof of vaccination from all customers aged twelve and over at restaurants, gyms and other places of entertainment. .

Wearing a mask and being vaccinated have become political issues that divide many Americans. Some Republican governors have even wanted to introduce bans on the obligation to wear a mask in their States, invoking the protection of sacrosanct individual freedoms.

The coronavirus has infected millions of Americans since the start of the pandemic, killing more than 660,000, a world record.

The vaccine is available free of charge to all individuals over the age of twelve in the country, but only 54% are fully immunized to date.