Luana Belmondo moved: poignant photo of Paul and their children

Luana Belmondo is proud of her men. She wanted to thank Victor, Alessandro, Giacomo and her husband Paul Belmondo for their adversity during this period of mourning. On Instagram, she posted a photo of her boys tying their black ties before going to Jean-Paul Belmondo’s funeral on Thursday, September 15, 2021 on Instagram.





“Not a single moment in my life does I forget to thank for having such a wonderful family. My men so brave, bound, strong. I love you“, wrote Luana Belmondo on the social network, thus collecting 8000” likes “. The public had been able to observe the complicity and the tenderness of this bruised family after the religious ceremony celebrated in memory of Jean-Paul Belmondo in the church of Saint-Germain des Prés (Paris) Luana and Paul Belmondo, united in pain, were comforted by their three boys Victor, Alessandro and Giacomo in front of the church.

The image had marked many fans. Many of them wanted to write words of condolence to this bereaved family. “I wanted to thank you for your many messages and tell you how touched I am by your testimonies for my father. thank you from the heart“, notably thanked Paul Belmondo on social networks.