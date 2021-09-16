Luana Belmondo: this very unexpected shot of the men of the Belmondo clan preparing for the funeral

On September 10, the funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo was held in Paris in the presence of his family. A united clan, especially on the side of his son Paul, who was immortalized with his three children by his wife Luana before the ceremony.

Luana Belmondo is particularly proud of her family. On September 10, a few days after the death of Jean-Paul Belmondo, the actor’s daughter-in-law joined the rest of the clan to attend the national tribute that was paid to her in the courtyard of the Invalides, before her funeral continued in the Saint-Germain-des- Meadows with his family and some friends. A solemn moment for the Belmondo family, where emotion was at its height, especially for his children, Paul, Stella and Florence, but also his many grandchildren. And a few hours before the ceremony, Luana Belmondo did not fail to immortalize her husband as well as their three sons, in full preparation for the funeral of the actor.

“Not a single moment in my life does I forget to thank for having such a wonderful family. My men so brave, bound, strong. Vi amo “, she wrote in the caption of a touching shot, on which we can see Alessandro, Victor and Giacomo getting ready, with the help of their father Paul. A moving moment for Luana Belmondo which has imposed itself on the quasi front line during the funeral of her stepfather, to whom she devoted a particular tenderness, and to whom she has paid homage regularly since his disappearance.

Luana Belmondo multiplies touching tributes to her stepfather

On her Instagram account, the TV columnist has shared an adorable souvenir snapshot of her younger and Jean-Paul Belmondo, who appear in great discussion, very accomplices. A photo that speaks for itself for the wife of Paul Belmondo, who simply captioned a small blue heart. A tender thought for the actor, who died last September 6 at the age of 88, and who received a few days later a national tribute in the courtyard of the Invalides, in the presence of his entire family. A moving moment of contemplation, where her children and grandchildren honored his memory, notably with a moving speech spoken by Victor Belmondo.

