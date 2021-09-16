More

    Malaysian bar is inspired by anti-Covid vaccines for its drinks

    A bar in George Town, Malaysia, took inspiration from anti-Covid vaccines for its beverages. He was forced to limit himself to deliveries, not without success.
    A syringe, a vial and an ice cube. It’s a “confinement boredom-breaker” cocktail marketed by a bar in George Town, the capital of the multicultural Malaysian island of Penang. The cocktails are inspired by the names of the most used vaccines, in a country still subject to restrictions linked to the pandemic, and which still reports hundreds of deaths a day.

    “As we know that Pfizer is an American-German company, we played with American bourbon and Jägermeister, a German herbal liqueur (…) for Sinosour, a vaccine made in China, we use baijiu, sour plum and peaches “, explains Koh Yung Shen, owner of Backdoor Bodega. AstraZeneca becomes ExtraGineca, a drink made from London dry gin and Pimm’s, typically British liqueurs. The cocktails are sold in “single-dose” bottles of 100 milliliters. The bar makes an average of 20 to 30 deliveries per day. Count around 8 euros per bottle.

    Every day, Franceinfo selects content from European public audiovisual media, members of Eurovision. These contents are published in English or French.


    Amanda

    Newsletter

