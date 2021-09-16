Manuel Valls files a defamation complaint against Arte over a November 13 documentary

Manuel Valls considers that this is a “questioning as violent as it is odious”. Former Prime Minister announces this Thursday via Twitter having lodged a complaint for ”

defamation public towards a public person ”against

Arte.

The Franco-German channel had broadcast, on September 3, a documentary on the 13-November, entitled Shadows of the Bataclan. “It is said that I would have privileged as Prime Minister electoral interests to the detriment of the effectiveness of the interventions of the police forces during the night of the attacks,” he writes. This amounts to imputing to me an almost diabolical cynicism since I would not hesitate to sacrifice human lives on the altar of a tortuous electoral calculation. These words go well beyond the permissible limits of freedom of expression. “





In the documentary, a former intelligence officer testifying anonymously, said that Manuel Valls would have taken decisions because, “as Prime Minister, [il] clearly aimed at the post of President of the Republic ”. “He needed to grab the good graces among the police. What was not won, “said this source.

“Statements made without any concern for accuracy”

“When I hear that it says that the BI [brigade d’intervention] would have been prohibited from intervening by Manuel Valls (…) on the grounds that the director of the BRI [Brigade de recherche et d’intervention] could have supported him at the time of the presidential elections… It’s abject to say things like that. To let them say and diffuse cannot produce other effects than a form of nausea ”, had in addition – on September 7 – reacted on Europe 1 Bernard Cazeneuve, who was Minister of the Interior at the time.

“These statements of unheard-of violence, formulated without any concern for accuracy and on which I was not allowed to answer precisely, clearly characterize the offense of public defamation against a public person”, concludes Manuel Valls. on Twitter.