Map of France Coronavirus: the saturation of hospitals by region

By Julie M., Rizhlaine F. Posted on September 15, 2021 at 7:15 p.m.

We continue to closely monitor the data concerning the coronavirus situation in France. This Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 38.73% of intensive care beds are occupied in France.

Regarding the evolution of the situation in Wednesday, September 15, 2021, There are +9.144 new confirmed cases. There is therefore in total at least 6,926,604 people affected by coronavirus since the start of the epidemic in France. +80 people died in France since the last report, either 115,803 deaths in total of which 89.033 (+77) in the hospital and 26.770 (+3) in Ehpad. 49,630,717 people have received at least a first dose of covid-19 vaccine in France.

At Sunday 12 September 2021, the incidence rate, i.e. the number of patients having a test RT-PCR positive per 100,000 inhabitants per week amounted to 99.2. the R, representing the average number of people infected by every person with COVID-19, is 0.74. the occupancy rate of intensive care beds in France (calculated on the total number of beds available at the start of the pandemic) is 38.73% dated Wednesday, September 15, 2021. 1.35% from tests carried out in France are positive over the last 7 days.





We count, this Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 9.555 (-184) people hospitalized in France including 1.959 (-41) in intensive care.

Resuscitation bed occupancy rate by region this Wednesday, September 15, 2021:

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: 32.0%

Bourgogne – Franche-Comté: 19.7%

Brittany: 17.9%

Center-Loire Valley: 25.0%

Corsica: 44.4%

Grand Est: 22.4%

Hauts de France: 29.5%

Ile-de-France: 36.5%

Normandy: 22.9%

New Aquitaine: 25.7%

Occitanie: 50.8%

Pays de la Loire: 18.2%

Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur: 71.1%

In the overseas departments :