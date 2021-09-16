More

    Map of France Coronavirus: the saturation of hospitals by region

    By Julie M., Rizhlaine F. Posted on September 15, 2021 at 7:15 p.m.

    We continue to closely monitor the data concerning the coronavirus situation in France. This Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 38.73% of intensive care beds are occupied in France.

    Regarding the evolution of the situation in Wednesday, September 15, 2021, There are +9.144 new confirmed cases. There is therefore in total at least 6,926,604 people affected by coronavirus since the start of the epidemic in France. +80 people died in France since the last report, either 115,803 deaths in total of which 89.033 (+77) in the hospital and 26.770 (+3) in Ehpad. 49,630,717 people have received at least a first dose of covid-19 vaccine in France.

    At Sunday 12 September 2021, the incidence rate, i.e. the number of patients having a test RT-PCR positive per 100,000 inhabitants per week amounted to 99.2. the R, representing the average number of people infected by every person with COVID-19, is 0.74. the occupancy rate of intensive care beds in France (calculated on the total number of beds available at the start of the pandemic) is 38.73% dated Wednesday, September 15, 2021. 1.35% from tests carried out in France are positive over the last 7 days.


    We count, this Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 9.555 (-184) people hospitalized in France including 1.959 (-41) in intensive care.

    Resuscitation bed occupancy rate by region this Wednesday, September 15, 2021:

    • Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: 32.0%
    • Bourgogne – Franche-Comté: 19.7%
    • Brittany: 17.9%
    • Center-Loire Valley: 25.0%
    • Corsica: 44.4%
    • Grand Est: 22.4%
    • Hauts de France: 29.5%
    • Ile-de-France: 36.5%
    • Normandy: 22.9%
    • New Aquitaine: 25.7%
    • Occitanie: 50.8%
    • Pays de la Loire: 18.2%
    • Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur: 71.1%

    In the overseas departments :

    • Martinique: 538.5 %
    • Meeting : 51.9 %
    • Guadeloupe: 163.0 %
    • Guyana: 246.2 %
    • Mayotte: 33.3 %


