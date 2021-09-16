Marks and Spencer closes more than half of its stores in France

Blame it on Brexit. British brand Marks and Spencer announced Thursday, September 16, the closure of 11 stores in France “over the next few months”. This represents more than half of its 20 locations in the country. “The long and complex export procedures now in place following the UK’s exit from the European Union severely limit the supply of fresh and chilled product from the UK to Europe and continue to have an impact on the availability of products for our customers “ in France, justifies the group.

M&S partnership with SFH, one of its two partners in France, “will stop, which will result in the closure of its 11 franchise stores”, mainly located in Paris, by the end of the year, said the press release. However, the nine Marks and Spencer stores owned by Lagardere Travel Retail, the group’s second partner in France, will remain open. These are shops located in airports, train stations or metro stations that “will continue to function normally”.





“M&S has a long history of serving its customers in France and this is not a decision that we, or our partner SFH, have taken lightly”, regretted Paul Friston, responsible for Marks and Spencer for the international, in the press release. The group had already announced in April to withdraw all fresh products from its stores in the Czech Republic, to focus on frozen products and those that can be stored at room temperature.