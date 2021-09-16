Marks & Spencer closes more than half of its stores in France due to Brexit

Departments sometimes empty, turnover in sharp decline … since January and the implementation of Brexit, Marks & Spencer is going through a strong area of ​​turbulence. Result, the British brand, symbol of the English way of life, announced this Thursday the closure of more than half of its stores in France. That is to say 11 shops which will lower the curtain “over the next few months”, details the chain. Marks & Spencer has 20 stores in France.

“The long and complex export procedures now in place following the UK’s exit from the European Union severely limit the supply of fresh and chilled product from the UK to Europe and continue to have an impact on the availability of products for our customers ”in France, justifies the group in a press release.



However, the nine Marks and Spencer stores owned by Lagardere Travel Retail, the group’s second partner in France, will remain open. These are shops located in airports, train stations or metro stations that “will continue to operate normally”.

“M&S has a long history of serving its customers in France and it is not a decision that we, or our partner SFH, have taken lightly”, regretted Paul Friston, head of Marks and Spencer for international .